Sheriffs recover four truckloads of stolen property in Paradise

Butte County Sheriff's Office recovered four truckloads of property from the 6600 block of Pentz Road on Monday. Deputies and detectives were investigating a burglary that occurred on Jan. 11 at Bamford Parts and Equipment in Oroville where more $15,000 worth of property was taken from the business.

