Sentencing postponed for ex-Fair View...

Sentencing postponed for ex-Fair View High employee in student sex case

Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> Sentencing has been postponed for the former Fair View High School campus supervisor convicted of sex and drug crimes in a case where investigators discovered she had a baby with a student. The ex-employee, Jessica Hays, 40, of Chico, appeared Wednesday in Butte County Superior in Oroville where her attorney asked a judge to postpone sentencing and instead refer Hays to a specialist for a sex offender evaluation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Oroville, CA

