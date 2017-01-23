River watcher: Atmospheric rivers

A different kind of river has come into our midst during the “pineapple express-beginning” of new year 2017 around Oroville. Only this time it is called an “atmospheric river” of rain, much needed in the parched state ... until it turns into an “earthly flood!” The “atmospheric river of water in the sky,” as the unexpected drenching of drought-afflicted California has been dubbed by forecasters, is South Sea water and wind wrung from the mysterious depths of nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.