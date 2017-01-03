PID recall ballots in the mail Friday
Starting Friday recall ballots will be mailed to voters within the Paradise Irrigation District. Voters will be asked to vote yes or no on whether to support the recall of two sitting Division Directors in divisions 3 and 4. In Division 3, voters will be asked, “Shall LARRY DUNCAN be recalled from the office of Director, Division 3?” Those voters who mark yes, then they will have to choose between Anne Rice, a retired water chemist, and Wally Schmidt.
