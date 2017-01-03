Photos: Before & After photos show brutal impact of California's drought, but is it finally ending?
Top: Aerial view of Folsom Lake Marina , showing low water level . One of the largest inland marinas in California, it is located in Browns Ravine at Folsom Lake State Recreational Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec 12
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC