PG&E using helicopters to find drought-killed trees near powerlines
Years of consecutive drought have killed an estimated 102 million trees in California, and PG&E is currently conducting extra helicopter flights to locate such trees that threaten its powerlines. During an aerial survey Wednesday morning large brownish dead or dying trees in the Oroville foothills were GPS marked by Western ECI foresters Pete Player and Brian Bailey, contractors for PG&E.
