PG&E using helicopters to find drough...

PG&E using helicopters to find drought-killed trees near powerlines

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Mercury-Register

Years of consecutive drought have killed an estimated 102 million trees in California, and PG&E is currently conducting extra helicopter flights to locate such trees that threaten its powerlines. During an aerial survey Wednesday morning large brownish dead or dying trees in the Oroville foothills were GPS marked by Western ECI foresters Pete Player and Brian Bailey, contractors for PG&E.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec '16 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC