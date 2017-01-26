Paradise tries to count its homeless ...

Paradise tries to count its homeless population

In any community it's difficult to properly gauge the size of a population without homes, but Wednesday's point in time survey aimed to get an accurate reading of Butte County's homeless numbers. Volunteers and stations were set up in Paradise, Chico, Oroville and Gridley to distribute a survey that asked questions about current living situations.

