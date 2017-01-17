Pancake breakfast benefits hunger walk

The Cooperating Christian Churches of Oroville, sponsor of the annual Oroville Hunger Walk, will host a “fun-raiser” from 8-10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Applebees, 2160 Feather River Blvd. Purchase tickets at Applebees the morning of the Hunger Walk.

