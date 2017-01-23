Oroville one of many small cities fac...

Oroville one of many small cities facing obstacles when it comes to high-speed internet

Oroville >> Spotty coverage or complete lack of access to high-speed internet is impeding growth in Oroville, city representatives say. Last week, Mayor Linda Dahlmeier sent a letter to AT&T addressing grievances over poor connectivity and service by the company, approved by the City Council through the consent agenda at last Tuesday's meeting.

