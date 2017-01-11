Oroville home to appear in HGTV program
Oroville >> A house in Oroville was one of several that a couple considered for the HGTV program “My Lottery Dream Home” with host David Bromstad. The segment was filmed in July and will be shown on Friday, according to the Oroville agent representing the Oroville seller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC