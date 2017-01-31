Oroville Dam releases increasing today; river to rise, flow more swiftly
Oroville >> Releases from Oroville Dam are scheduled to be increased by a third this afternoon, and the Department of Water Resources is warning people using the river that the water level will rise 2 to 3 feet and the speed of the flow will increase. Releases are being increased from 15,000 cubic-feet per second to 20,000 cfs between 1 and 2 p.m. today, to make room in Lake Oroville for runoff expect from the storm due to arrive Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|a-citizen
|4
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec '16
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC