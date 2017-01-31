Oroville Dam releases increasing today; river to rise, flow more swiftly

Oroville >> Releases from Oroville Dam are scheduled to be increased by a third this afternoon, and the Department of Water Resources is warning people using the river that the water level will rise 2 to 3 feet and the speed of the flow will increase. Releases are being increased from 15,000 cubic-feet per second to 20,000 cfs between 1 and 2 p.m. today, to make room in Lake Oroville for runoff expect from the storm due to arrive Wednesday night.

