Oroville community says ita s a oestill standinga on MLK Day
Victoria Riley of Oroville, at right, listens to speakers Monday during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Southside Community Center in Oroville. Oroville >> One day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, about 150 people gathered for Oroville's annual event honoring the iconic civil rights activist at the Southside Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC