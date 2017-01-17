Oroville City Council approves water ...

Oroville City Council approves water service study, to dissatisfaction of Cal Water

Oroville >> It was a full house as the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to go forward with a water service study vehemently opposed by California Water Service Company. The study, provided by the Local Agency Formation Commission and funded by an anonymous donor, will look into the service of Oroville's three water providers: Thermalito, South Feather and Cal Water.

