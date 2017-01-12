Officials: More than 40 percent of Ca...

Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

In this May 1, 2014 file photo, fourth-generation rice farmer Josh Sheppard walks across the dried-up ditch at his rice farm in Richvale, Calif. More than 40 percent of California has emerged from a punishing drought that covered the whole state a year ago, federal drought-watchers said Thursday, Jan. 12 a stunning transformation caused by an unrelenting series of storms in the North that filled lakes, overflowed rivers and buried mountains in snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec 23 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC