Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought
In this May 1, 2014 file photo, fourth-generation rice farmer Josh Sheppard walks across the dried-up ditch at his rice farm in Richvale, Calif. More than 40 percent of California has emerged from a punishing drought that covered the whole state a year ago, federal drought-watchers said Thursday, Jan. 12 a stunning transformation caused by an unrelenting series of storms in the North that filled lakes, overflowed rivers and buried mountains in snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC