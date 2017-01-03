Murder trial to begin in shotgun slay...

Murder trial to begin in shotgun slaying of Oroville man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the new trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Oroville man with a shotgun in 2015, according to court documents. Duarte Gonsalves, 40, has been charged in Butte County Superior Court with murder for his suspected role in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paul Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec 23 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec 12 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Butte County was issued at January 09 at 3:39PM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC