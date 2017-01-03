Murder trial to begin in shotgun slaying of Oroville man

Oroville >> Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the new trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Oroville man with a shotgun in 2015, according to court documents. Duarte Gonsalves, 40, has been charged in Butte County Superior Court with murder for his suspected role in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paul Bryant.

