MLK Day observances planned Sunday, Monday
Celebrations in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day are planned Sunday in Chico and Monday and Oroville and Paradise Chico's 35th annual event starts with a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday at City Plaza, and a march through downtown ending at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, East Fifth at Flume streets. At 4 p.m., there will be a program including a talk on “The Fierce Urgency of Now” by Nandi Sojourner Crosby, chair of Chico State University's Sociology Department, and music by Doin' It Justice Community Chorus, the Bethel AME Gospel Choir and more.
