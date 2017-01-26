Missing Oroville woman come home safe after camping trip
A 51-year-old Oroville woman who had been reported missing was found safe Wednesday after she returned home from an apparent camping trip, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. The woman, Tina Searcy, had reportedly last been seen Saturday at her home in the Theramlito area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|a-citizen
|4
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec '16
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC