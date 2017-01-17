Meeting Wednesday on industrial zoning overlay in Oroville
A public meeting is planned Wednesday on a zoning overlay that will allow existing industrial operations to continue in an area that was rezoned when the city of Oroville revised its general plan. The overlay would cover 48 parcels south of Oro Dam Boulevard between Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.
