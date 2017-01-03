Man sitting in road identified in deadly Palermo crash
Palermo >> The man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday near Palermo has been identified as Brian Hartley, 54, of Oroville, according to the Butte County Coroner's Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Hartley was sitting in the northbound lane of Powerhouse Hill Road, near Palermo Road, about 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
