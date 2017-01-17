Man shot after allegedly pulling gun on Oroville police pleads guilty
Oroville >> A man who was accused of pulling a handgun on police during a 2015 traffic stop in Oroville pleaded guilty Friday, prosecutors said. An officer shot the man, Jeremy Hunter, 38, three times in the encounter, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
