Long drought ends for county

22 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Months of wet weather have washed away much of the drought that plagued California over the last four years. With local reservoirs in Santa Clara County now filled to the brim and a healthy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, water district board members agreed Tuesday night to walk back mandatory water restrictions, while still calling for a 20 percent reduction in water use.

