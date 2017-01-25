Gas line replacement project starts Monday in Oroville
PG&E will be trenching and installing a new 4-inch gas main and lateral re-connections beneath Mitchell Avenue between Lincoln Street and Washington Avenue. Work will be done at night, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, with access limited during that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
