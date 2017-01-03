Former Sheriffa s Office employee acc...

Former Sheriffa s Office employee accused of stealing guns, drugs from evidence building

14 hrs ago

Oroville >> A former Butte County Sheriff's Office employee is accused of stealing drugs and guns from the agency's evidence building, a theft discovered only after her arrest in a different matter. Kathleen Acosta, 48, of Oroville, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of grand theft, embezzlement and the unlawful possession of prescription drugs after the Oroville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute and allegedly found both methamphetamine and prescription drugs in Sheriff's Office evidence packaging in the car she was driving, according to a news release from the BCSO.

