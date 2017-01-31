Feather River releases hiked to make room for new storm

Daymien Saechao, 9, and May Saechao, 12, visit the observation deck at the Feather River Fish Hatchery to witness excess water flowing through the Feather River in Oroville. In preparation for that, the Department of Water Resources kicked up releases from Oroville Dam by a third Tuesday afternoon, to make room for runoff in Lake Oroville.

