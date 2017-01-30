Fairfield infant ejected from car in ...

Fairfield infant ejected from car in Butte County crash

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The 1-year-old child of Fairfield resident Jacob L. Aguilar-Price, 21, was ejected from the vehicle his father was driving early Saturday on Highway 70 in Butte County, the California Highway Patrol said. The child, who is believed to have sustained serious injuries, was improperly restrained in the front seat with a seat belt draped over him, according to a CHP statement about the crash in the Oroville area.

