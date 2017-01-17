Evolution of tools talk planned for Saturday at Oroville museum

A talk about why tools are the most important inventions made by man will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in Oroville. Bud Bolt, founder of the museum, will begin with the sharp stones from ancient times and work up to what he considers to be one of the most important tools historically - the detachable socket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.