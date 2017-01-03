Despite Wet Start Snowpack Still Low

Despite Wet Start Snowpack Still Low

Despite a strong start to the rainy season, that still hasn't translated to a healthy snowpack so far. The first measurements of the season shows that, statewide, it's only 53% of normal, although it's 68% of average in the Northern Sierra.

