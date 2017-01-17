Death in custody

An Oroville man died inside a patrol car after a struggle with Butte County Sheriff 's deputies who had been performing a welfare check on him the morning of Jan. 12. Around 5 a.m., a caller reported that his father, Marc Chiasson , 65, had stopped taking his medication for physical and mental health issues, according to a BCSO press release. Two deputies responded to the home on Cox Lane and learned that Chiasson had attempted to take a shotgun from a safe and said he wanted to kill himself.

