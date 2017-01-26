County homeless point in time count sees great turnout

Volunteer Lauren Marsh helps a man fill out the homeless point in time survey Wednesday at the Hope Center in Oroville. The homeless point in time survey provides Butte County service providers with a snapshot of what homelessness is like in the community - this year it was a chilly Wednesday in January, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at spots across the county, including Chico, Oroville, Paradise, Magalia and Gridley.

