Community Corner: Kids in Safe Seats is a success

From left, Ann Dickman, Maria Rodriguez, technician instructors; and Kris Roach, Malory French and Tou Chanh, technicians, teach the public to use car and booster seats correctly in the Butte County Public Health Department's Kids in Safe Seats program. Free, open to public: 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Toys R Us, 1919 E. 20th St., Chico Free car seat class schedule: Must preregister at 1-800-339-2941; 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 in Oroville, March 8 in Chico, March 29 in Oroville , April 12 in Oroville, April 19 in Gridley .

