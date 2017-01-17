Community Corner: Butte County Librar...

Community Corner: Butte County Library is about more for kids than books

Mercury-Register

For information on events, activities and resources for kids, contact specific branches or go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/bclibrary/Home.aspx For information about and access to Butte County Library e-resources for kids, go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/bclibrary/Kids.aspx The Butte County Library offers kids more than a place to go for a good read. Over the years the library has expanded its offerings to include a variety of literacy-based programs, activities and resources.

