Chinese sew year marked at temple

Detail of a carving at the Chinese Temple and museum in Oroville, which will be hosting a Chinese New Year celebration Sunday afternoon. Oroville >> A celebration of Chinese New Year 2017, “The Year of the Rooster,” will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Chinese Temple and Museum, 1500 Broderick St. in Oroville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.