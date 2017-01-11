California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and Snowpack
Roseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average for this time of year. California's snowpack is the largest water reservoir in the state and difficult to overstate its importance after years of an extremely parched Golden State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec 12
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC