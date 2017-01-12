Boy Scouts pick up thousands of Christmas trees to be recycled for 25th year

Boy Scouts from Troop 2, Brendan Milani, 15, Justin Lui, 16, and Andrew Gersch, 14, work to recycle Christmas trees Saturday at Hooker Oak Park in Chico. Chico >> Chico's Troop 2 Boy Scouts scooped up thousands of Christmas trees from homes Saturday through their 25th annual community service project and fundraiser.

