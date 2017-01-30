Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
A 65-year-old Oroville man was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday morning while riding his bike on Olive Highway. The bicyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was riding eastbound on Highway 162 west of Kampong Court at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle driving eastbound on the highway, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
