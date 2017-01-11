Attorneys ready for trial of man shot...

Attorneys ready for trial of man shot, paralyzed by Oroville police

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Attorneys Wednesday said they were ready to go to trial in the criminal case of a man who is accused of pulling a handgun on police during a 2015 traffic stop in Oroville. An officer shot the man, Jeremy Hunter, 38, three times in the encounter, leaving Hunter paralyzed from the chest down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec 23 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at January 12 at 8:53AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC