Weather service calls past storm just a typicala

Lake Oroville as seen from the lookout point at Canyon and Royal Oaks drives on Friday is higher than it was last month thanks to a winter storm that now has the lake at 761.76 feet as of Friday afternoon. Although the National Weather Service describes this week's weather as just a “typical winter storm,” it has left a lot of roads in Butte County flooded in its wake, and put a lot more water into Lake Oroville.

