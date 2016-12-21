Weather service calls past storm just a typicala
Lake Oroville as seen from the lookout point at Canyon and Royal Oaks drives on Friday is higher than it was last month thanks to a winter storm that now has the lake at 761.76 feet as of Friday afternoon. Although the National Weather Service describes this week's weather as just a “typical winter storm,” it has left a lot of roads in Butte County flooded in its wake, and put a lot more water into Lake Oroville.
