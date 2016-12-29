Wanted Oroville Man Backs Motor Home ...

Wanted Oroville Man Backs Motor Home Into Police Car to Avoid Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

To try and escape arrest by SWAT and police teams Thursday, an Oroville man backed a motor home into a police car. The Butte County Sheriff's SWAT Team was called in at around 5 p.m. to assist in the arrest of Ronnie Johnson, 51, who was hiding in a motor home near Fairhill and Loma Vista Drives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec 23 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec 12 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,697

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC