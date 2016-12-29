Wanted Oroville Man Backs Motor Home Into Police Car to Avoid Arrest

To try and escape arrest by SWAT and police teams Thursday, an Oroville man backed a motor home into a police car. The Butte County Sheriff's SWAT Team was called in at around 5 p.m. to assist in the arrest of Ronnie Johnson, 51, who was hiding in a motor home near Fairhill and Loma Vista Drives.

