Roundabout completion delayed until rain stops
Forms are laid out for a small bit of remaining concrete work at the new roundabout at Table Mountain Boulevard and Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but the final steps will require a stretch of dry weather to complete. Oroville >> Rain is to blame for the unfinished roundabout at Table Mountain Boulevard and Nelson Avenue, initially slated for completion by the end of November.
