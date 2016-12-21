Oroville teens allegedly try to rob couple during car sale

Oroville >> A pair of Oroville teenagers were arrested Tuesday after the Butte County Sheriff's Office said they tried to rob a couple during a meeting set up to sell a car. The attempted robbery happened about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at Helen Wilcox School south of Oroville, where a married couple had arranged a meeting over the internet with the supposed car sellers, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office.

