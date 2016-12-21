Oroville man sitting in road struck, killed by car in Palermo
Palermo >> A 54-year-old Oroville man was struck and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Palermo, officers said. According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was reportedly sitting in the northbound lane of Powerhouse Hill Road, south of Palermo Road, about 1:10 a.m. when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
