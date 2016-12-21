NorCal woman accused of stabbing husband in chest
Lisa Belyew and her husband got into an argument just before 4 p.m. Friday at their home on Rosita Way in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. The argument turned into a physical fight in the backyard of their home, leading Belyew to stab her husband in the chest, investigators said.
