Nominations for Oroville Council award close Tuesday
Oroville >> Tuesday is the deadline to nominate someone for the city of Oroville City Council's “Samuel J. Norris Award for Excellence.” The annual award is given for significant lifetime achievements towards improving the quality of life in Oroville. Nominees can be an individual or group of individuals.
