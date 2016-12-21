NOAA: temps to drop, snow in extended...

NOAA: temps to drop, snow in extended forecast

Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> While a chance at 'White Christmas' was missed over the majority of the Ridge last weekend, there could be a dusting the day after New's Year Day, according to the extended forecast for the National Weather Service. The NOAA reports a four-degree drop Sunday with the high expected to be around 43 and a low of 32 degrees with a chance of rain for the first day of 2017.

