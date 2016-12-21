Hot shot: Litter fighter

Hot shot: Litter fighter

Hot shot: Peggie Adamson walks along the Feather River Thursday near Riverbend Park in Oroville, picking up trash. Adamson visits different areas at least three days a week, picking up a lot of junk food wrappers and other things people leave behind.

