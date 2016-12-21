Holiday feasts Christmas eve and Chri...

Holiday feasts Christmas eve and Christmas day in Oroville

The annual Traditional Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Southside Oroville Community Center, 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road. Reservations are not required.

