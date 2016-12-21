Free First Day Hike planned at Lake Oroville

The free hike will start at 9 a.m. at the Spillway parking lot at the north end of Oroville Dam, and run about 6 miles, including a gradual 350-foot climb up Gobbler's Knob, a descent to the shoreline and a loop back around Potters Point. The National First Day Hike program invites visitors to enjoy a guided hike on New Year's Day.

