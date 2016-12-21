Ex-Paradise cop Patrick Feaster gets 180 days in jail, probation for shooting

The family of Andrew Thomas, including his father Edward Thomas, center, react as former Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster is sentenced to three years of probation with 180 days in jail on Friday. Oroville >> Patrick Feaster, the former Paradise police officer convicted of involuntary manslaughter for an on-duty shooting, was sentenced Friday to 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

