Conflicting appeals decisions could impact Oroville tribea s casino bid

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mercury-Register

The California Supreme Court may have to sort out opposing appeals court decisions that could impact an Oroville tribe's bid for a Yuba County casino. Last week, the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno ruled against Gov. Jerry Brown when he concurred in 2012 with a Department of Interior decision that put 305 acres into a trust for the North Fork Rancheria Band of Mono Indians.

