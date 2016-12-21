Citrus farmers dodge frost damage, sweet fruit is bagged and available
Chico >> Are winter citrus fruits sweeter than years in the past? You can taste for yourself. Despite some chilly nights, it did not get cold enough for long enough to harden the goodness of nature's seasonal source of Vitamin C. In Oroville, a “citrus belt” exists, where the microclimate protects the cold-sensitive fruit when other locations would chill and perhaps even kill the trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Fri
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec 12
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
|Need help identifying this Richvale family
|Oct '16
|Terpy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC